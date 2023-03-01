Embedded Executive: Donna Moore, Chairwoman, LoRa Alliance

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that represents the LoRaWAN standard. LoRaWAN is growing quickly and expanding into a host of both new geographies and new applications. To see where its headed and why it’s been so successful, I spoke to the Alliance’s Chairwoman, Donna Moore, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

As a sidenote, the LoRa Alliance will be holding its first live event of 2023, LoRaWAN Live, in a couple of weeks in Orlando.

And you may want to check out the End of Year Report that Donna references in the podcast.