Embedded Executive: Donna Moore, Chairwoman, LoRa Alliance
March 01, 2023
The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that represents the LoRaWAN standard. LoRaWAN is growing quickly and expanding into a host of both new geographies and new applications. To see where its headed and why it’s been so successful, I spoke to the Alliance’s Chairwoman, Donna Moore, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.
As a sidenote, the LoRa Alliance will be holding its first live event of 2023, LoRaWAN Live, in a couple of weeks in Orlando.
And you may want to check out the End of Year Report that Donna references in the podcast.