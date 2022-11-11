Embedded Computing Design

Septentrio Expands AsteRx SB3 Family With Ruggedized Base Station Receiver

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 11, 2022

News

Septentrio Expands AsteRx SB3 Family With Ruggedized Base Station Receiver

LEUVEN, BELGIUM. Septentrio recently launched the AsteRx SB3 ProBase, an IP68 housed GNSS base station receiver that features quad constellation GNSS technology. The AsteRx SB3 ProBase, a complement to the company's SB3 receiver family, is designed to be an integrated base station capable of setting up local, high-precision RTK or densifying customers' existing networks, according to Silviu Taujan, product manager at Septentrio.

“Thanks to its configuration flexibility and monitoring capabilities, it is extremely easy to deploy and configure the SB3 ProBase. Plus, it comes with our ... GNSS+ technologies, including anti-jam and anti-spoofing technology (AIM+),” Taujan says.

AsteRx SB3 products are also pin-to-pin compatible with the company's AsteRx SB ProDirect receiver and AsteRx SBi3 GNSS/INS system.

For more information, visit https://www.septentrio.com/en/products/gnss-receivers/integrated-gnss-receivers/asterxsb3probase.

Subscribe

More from Taryn

Categories
Networking & 5G
Analog & Power
Image Provided by TDK
TDK introduces extremely compact StandarD series disk varistors

November 11, 2022

MORE
Consumer
On-Demand Webcast: Lessons for Turning Your Design Team’s Vision into a Production Embedded Device

November 9, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Provided by Keysight Technologies, Inc.
Keysight Announces USB4 Version 2.0 for Performance and Standards Compliance

November 9, 2022

MORE
Processing
Supermicro Announces JumpStart Remote Online Access Program for the H13 Portfolio of Systems Based on the 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors

November 11, 2022

MORE