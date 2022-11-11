Septentrio Expands AsteRx SB3 Family With Ruggedized Base Station Receiver

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

LEUVEN, BELGIUM. Septentrio recently launched the AsteRx SB3 ProBase, an IP68 housed GNSS base station receiver that features quad constellation GNSS technology. The AsteRx SB3 ProBase, a complement to the company's SB3 receiver family, is designed to be an integrated base station capable of setting up local, high-precision RTK or densifying customers' existing networks, according to Silviu Taujan, product manager at Septentrio.

“Thanks to its configuration flexibility and monitoring capabilities, it is extremely easy to deploy and configure the SB3 ProBase. Plus, it comes with our ... GNSS+ technologies, including anti-jam and anti-spoofing technology (AIM+),” Taujan says.

AsteRx SB3 products are also pin-to-pin compatible with the company's AsteRx SB ProDirect receiver and AsteRx SBi3 GNSS/INS system.

For more information, visit https://www.septentrio.com/en/products/gnss-receivers/integrated-gnss-receivers/asterxsb3probase.