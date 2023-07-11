DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Is AI the Greatest Achievement of Our Lifetime?

AI seems to be omni-present. It’s in the news, it’s in our classrooms, and it’s certainly in our engineering labs. But are we spending too much time discussing the technology that’s the current “new thing,” or is it really the greatest technology of our lifetime?
In this episode of DevTalk with Rich and Vin, we ponder that question, and make a determination. Tune in to find out what we think.
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.
I seek to lead, enable, and empower teams to realize their true greatness.
I have an extensive career in product development, hardware and software embedded systems design, matching technology to market needs, leading engineering and business teams, and solving manufacturing problems.
These skills enable me to build great teams that can grow personally while driving impact.