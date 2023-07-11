DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Is AI the Greatest Achievement of Our Lifetime?

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design By Vin D'Agostino Founder & Principal D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

AI seems to be omni-present. It’s in the news, it’s in our classrooms, and it’s certainly in our engineering labs. But are we spending too much time discussing the technology that’s the current “new thing,” or is it really the greatest technology of our lifetime?

In this episode of DevTalk with Rich and Vin, we ponder that question, and make a determination. Tune in to find out what we think.

During the podcast, we reference the AI Day Virtual Conference. Check out the link for more info.