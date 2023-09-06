Embedded Computing Design

AMD Xilinx has a New Premier Partner in Logic Fruit

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 06, 2023

Image Credit: Logic Fruit

India. Logic Fruit Technologies has earned the prestige of Premier Partner with AMD Xilinx by providing industries with inventive programmable logic devices. For the recognition, Logic Fruit had to exemplify its promise to continue the drive for the most innovative customized environments for industrial, defense, automotive, and consumer electronics applications.

"This Premier Partnership with AMD Xilinx marks a significant leap forward in our mission to empower our clients with the latest advancements in FPGA technology. It symbolizes our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional solutions that enable rapid innovation from the endpoint to the cloud. Together with Xilinx AMD, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of flexible and adaptive processing platforms," Sanjeev Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder, Logic Fruit Technologies.

For more information, visit logic-fruit.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

