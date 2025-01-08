ASRock's Intel 800 Series Motherboards for Complex Workloads

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Taiwan. ASRock Industrial announced its newest range of industrial motherboards leveraging Intel Core Ultra 200S Processors (Arrow Lake-S) with Intel 800 series chipsets. The motherboards feature an advanced hybrid architecture with up to 24 cores and an upgraded NPU making them ideal for edge performance, energy-efficiency, and enhanced AI acceleration for complex AI driven workloads. Support for up to DDR5 6400 MHz memory, various I/O, expansion options, quad display capabilities, PCIe Gen5, and USB4/ Thunderbolt 4 for ultra-fast connectivity is delivered. Select models offer 10G LAN to meet the demands of high-speed networking.

The series conists of the Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX motherboards that are ideal for edge AI applications across industrial automation, robotics, AI agents, kiosks, retail, gaming, and more.

Mini-ITX Models (High Rise I/O): IMB-1246 and IMB-1247

IMB-1246 utilizes the H810 Chipset

IMB-1247 features the Q870 Chipset

Up to 96GB DDR5 memory via two CSO-DIMM (DDR5 6400 MHz) or SO-DIMM (DDR5 5600 MHz)

PCIe x16 (Gen5)

USB4/ Thunderbolt 4

IMB-1246 provides two USB 3.2 Gen2, one USB 3.2 Gen1, four USB 2.0, one M.2 Key E, one M.2 Key M, four COM ports, and two SATA3 ports

IMB-1247 provides five USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 3.2 Gen1, two USB 2.0, one M.2 Key B, one M.2 Key E, two M.2 Key M, four COM ports, and three SATA3 ports

One 2.5G LAN

One 1G LAN

Triple display output on the IMB-1246 with two HDMI 2.1 TMDS, one DP 2.1 (via Type-C), and one LVDS/eDP

IMB-1247 supports quad display output, adding one DP 1.4a for greater flexibility

Mini-ITX Models (Thin I/O): IMB-1248-WV and IMB-1249-WV

IMB-1248-WV features the H810 Chipset

IMB-1249-WV utilizing the Q870 Chipset

Up to 96GB DDR5 memory via two CSO-DIMM (DDR5 6400 MHz) or SO-DIMM (DDR5 5600 MHz)

One USB/ Thunderbolt 4

Two USB 3.2 Gen2 (IMB-1248-WV)

Four USB 3.2 Gen2 (IMB-1249-WV)

Two USB 3.2 Gen1

Four USB 2.0

Two COM ports

Two SATA3

Both deliver one PCIe x16 (Gen5), one M.2 Key E, one M.2 Key M (IMB-1248-WV), and two M.2 Key M (IMB-1249-WV) with the IMB-1249-WV adding one M.2 Key B. The IMB-1248-WV is equipped with dual 1G LAN, while the IMB-1249-WV features one 2.5G LAN and one 1G LAN, supporting fast and reliable communication for data-intensive applications.

Display abilities embrace triple display output for the IMB-1248-WV, featuring one HDMI 2.1 TMDS, one DP 2.1 (via Type-C), one DP 1.4a, and one LVDS or eDP. The IMB-1249-WV extends display support to quad display output, with an additional HDMI 2.1 port for improved flexibility in multimedia-rich environments.

Micro-ATX Models: IMB-1317, IMB-X1317 and IMB-X1317-10G

Leveraging Intel Core Ultra 200S Processors, the IMB-1317 leverages the Q870 Chipset while the IMB-X1317/IMB-X1317-10G is powered by the W880 Chipset. They support up to 192GB DDR5 memory through four 288-pin CU-DIMM (DDR5 6400 MHz) or U-DIMM (DDR5 5600MHz) slots. The IMB-X1317 and IMB-X1317-10G also offer ECC and non-ECC memory compatibility.

Expansion possibilities include one PCIe x16 (Gen5), one PCIe x8 (Gen5), and two PCIe x4 (Gen4) slots, along with one M.2 Key E, two M.2 Key M, and one M.2 Key B for integrating GPUs, AI accelerators, SSDs, and wireless modules. Connectivity options are extensive, with two USB4/ Thunderbolt 4, seven USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 3.2 Gen1, one USB 2.0, six COM ports, and eight SATA3 ports for seamless peripheral and storage integration.

The IMB-1317 highlights one 1G LAN and one 2.5G LAN, with the IMB-X1317 providing three 1G LAN and one 2.5G LAN, and the IMB-X1317-10G adding a 10G LAN for high-speed data intensive applications. Both support quad display output with one HDMI 2.1 TMDS, two DP 2.1 (via Type-C), one DP 1.4a and one LVDS/eDP for versatile multimedia configurations.

ATX Models: IMB-1715, IMB-X1715 and IMB-X1715-10G

The IMB-1715 utilizes the Q870 chipset and the IMB-X1715/IMB-X1715-10G leverages the W880 chipset. Delivered is support for up to 192GB DDR5 memory via four 288-pin CU-DIMM (DDR5 6400 MHz) or U-DIMM (DDR5 5600 MHz) slots, with the IMB-X1715/IMB-X1715-10G series offering both ECC and non-ECC memory support for reliability in critical workloads.

The motherboards deliver expansion competences including one PCIe x16 (Gen5), one PCIe x8 (Gen5), PCIe x4 (Gen4) (two for IMB-1715 and three for IMB-X1715/IMB-X1715-10G), and two PCIe x1 (Gen4) slots.

Additionally, they provide one M.2 Key B, one M.2 Key E, and two M.2 Key M for integrating SSDs and wireless modules. Also highlighted is the extensive I/O connectivity options including two USB4/Thunderbolt 4, six USB 3.2 Gen2, four USB 3.2 Gen1, six COM ports, and four SATA3 ports for seamless peripheral and storage integration. Networking capabilities offer dual 1G LAN on the IMB-1715 and IMB-X1715, while the IMB-X1715-10G adds a 10G LAN. Supporting quad-display configurations, these boards feature two HDMI 2.1 TMDS, two DP 2.1 (via Type-C), and one DP 1.4a.



