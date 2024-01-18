Embedded Computing Design

CES 2024 & Accelerating Process Development for Semiconductor Manufacturing

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

January 18, 2024

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Meghali Chopra, CEO at SandBox Semiconductor, gives insight into her company’s AI-enabled modeling platform that accelerates the development of semiconductor manufacturing processes. 

Next, on Dev Talk with Rich and Vin, the two are looking back and rehashing the predictions they had for 2023, while making some predictions for 2024.

But first, Rich and Ken are back from CES 2024, highlighting some of the companies they met with, the top technologies they saw, and the upcoming trends to look out for. 

 
