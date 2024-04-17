Cincoze Takes AI Power to Automate 2024

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze will exhibit at Automate 2024 (South Hall, Stand 1062) in Chicago, USA, on May 6–9, 2024. On display will be its range of world-class industrial embedded computing products focused on the theme “Comprehensive AI Edge Computing Solutions” encompassing the full spectrum of industrial application environments in four dedicated zones, including the Rugged Embedded Computers, Industrial Panel PCs & Monitors, Embedded GPU.

Cincoze Rugged Computing

DIAMOND line is for rugged edge and consists of seven computers delivering wide temperature, wide voltage, and industrial-grade protections. Every model supports additional I/O and functions through Cincoze’s modular expansion technology.

Cincoze Display Computing

According to Cincoze, its CRYSTAL product line consists of six different series, including industrial panel PCs (CV-100/P series) and monitors (CV-100/M series) for general use in industrial environments, sunlight-readable panel PCs (CS-100/P series) and monitors (CS-100/M series) for use in high brightness environments or outdoors, and open frame panel PCs (CO-100/P series) and monitors (CO-100/M series) for seamless integration in advanced machine equipment.

Cincoze GPU Computing

GOLD product line expands AI by providing the computing power needed for machine learning and AIoT in industrial environments. Showcased at the show will be Cincoze’s GM-1000 and GP-3100 series in the GPU Computing. The GM-1000 supports an MXM GPU and best suits machine vision applications with miniscule space

The GP-3100 supports up to two full-length graphics cards with the addition of a GPU expansion box and enables complex visual inspection or autonomous driving. Cincoze says that the GP-3100 has three patents for its heat dissipation, expansion, and GPU card mounting bracket designs.

New Products

The New Products Zone will highlight the new Machine Computing – DIN RAIL PC (MD Series), adopted for control cabinets, further filling out Cincoze’s range for smart manufacturing.

Exhibition information

Date Mon. – Thur., May 6 - 9, 2024

Place McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, Illinois, USA

Stand South Hall / Stand 1062

Time

May 6, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

May 7, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

For more information, visit cincoze.com.