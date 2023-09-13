Portwell Leverages Intel and AI for Its COM Express Type 7 Basic Size Module
September 13, 2023
News
Portwell is delivering its new 125mm x 95mm Intel Xeon D-1700 powered PCOM-B705GT, a COM Express Type 7 Basic Size module with industrial server-grade power and enhanced temperature protocol utilizing 4 to 10 computing cores. The solution was developed for applications ranging from edge deployments to data centers, cloud, using innovative AI capabilities for a real-time platform.
The Intel Xeon D-1700 processors support 4C/8T to 10C/20T managing multi-tasking and compute-intensive environments. Also featured in Portwell's module, is Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC), Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) including Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI), and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN).
Highlights:
- 4x 10GBASE-KR Ethernet
- 4x DDR4 ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMMs
- 128GB memory
- 16x lanes of PCIe Gen 4
- 16x lanes of PCIe Gen 3
For more inforamtion, visit portwell.tw.