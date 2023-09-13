Embedded Computing Design

Portwell Leverages Intel and AI for Its COM Express Type 7 Basic Size Module

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 13, 2023

News

Portwell Leverages Intel and AI for Its COM Express Type 7 Basic Size Module
Image Credit: Portwell

Portwell is delivering its new 125mm x 95mm Intel Xeon D-1700 powered PCOM-B705GT, a COM Express Type 7 Basic Size module with industrial server-grade power and enhanced temperature protocol utilizing 4 to 10 computing cores. The solution was developed for applications ranging from edge deployments to data centers, cloud, using innovative AI capabilities for a real-time platform.

The Intel Xeon D-1700 processors support 4C/8T to 10C/20T managing multi-tasking and compute-intensive environments. Also featured in Portwell's module, is Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC), Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) including Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI), and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN).

Highlights:

  • 4x 10GBASE-KR Ethernet
  • 4x DDR4 ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMMs
  • 128GB memory
  • 16x lanes of PCIe Gen 4
  • 16x lanes of PCIe Gen 3

For more inforamtion, visit portwell.tw.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning - Predictive Maintenance
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
IoT
Engineering Hero: Developing a Cloud Platform in the Midst of War

September 12, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW5557x Wi-Fi 6 tri-band 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 SoC

September 5, 2023

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Intel
Intel Adds Open Source FPGAs

September 14, 2023

MORE
Security
Cyber Threats in Critical Infrastructure Networks

September 14, 2023

MORE