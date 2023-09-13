Portwell Leverages Intel and AI for Its COM Express Type 7 Basic Size Module

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Portwell

Portwell is delivering its new 125mm x 95mm Intel Xeon D-1700 powered PCOM-B705GT, a COM Express Type 7 Basic Size module with industrial server-grade power and enhanced temperature protocol utilizing 4 to 10 computing cores. The solution was developed for applications ranging from edge deployments to data centers, cloud, using innovative AI capabilities for a real-time platform.

The Intel Xeon D-1700 processors support 4C/8T to 10C/20T managing multi-tasking and compute-intensive environments. Also featured in Portwell's module, is Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC), Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) including Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI), and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN).

Highlights:

4x 10GBASE-KR Ethernet

4x DDR4 ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMMs

128GB memory

16x lanes of PCIe Gen 4

16x lanes of PCIe Gen 3

For more inforamtion, visit portwell.tw.