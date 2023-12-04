Avnet Embedded: MSC C6C-RYZ2

Product

Product Description:

The MSC C6C-RYZ2 module is the embedded platform for the AMD RyzenTM Embedded R2000 processor family. This versatile system-on-chip (SoC) technology combines processing, graphics and I/O functionality on a single die, allowing for outstanding compute performance in environments with constrained real-estate, power and cooling. Customers can choose from a variety of quad and dual-core processors to scale performance and capabilities according to application requirements.

The board provides up to four independent display support with up to 4k x 2k resolution, highest level graphics acceleration and hardware based video en-/decoding. Fast DDR4 memory and multiple USB 3.2/2.0 interfaces complete the compact and power saving module.

The MSC C6C-RYZ2 offers hardware based security compliant to the requirements of TCG (Trusted Computing Group) and features TPM 2.0 capability.

The Type 6 pin-out allows direct access to the latest digital display interfaces like DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0b and DVI as well as up to four USB 3.2 interfaces.

Highlights:

AMD RyzenTM Embedded R2544, quad-core Processor (3.35/3.7GHz, 8 GPU CU, 35-54W TDP)

Up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM, dual-channel, optional ECC

Two SATA 6Gb/s mass storage interfaces

Three DisplayPort/HDMI/DVI interfaces

Embedded DisplayPort / LVDS (24 Bit, dual channel) interface

Up to four independent displays supported

Product Website Link:https://embedded.avnet.com/product/msc-c6c-ryz2/

Datasheet Link:https://embedded.avnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/MSC-C6C-RYZ2.pdf

