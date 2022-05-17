Avnet Silica to Showcase Innovative AI / ML Technologies at embedded world

Press Release

Avnet Silica, an Avnet company, will exhibit at embedded world, the leading trade fair for the embedded community, from 21 – 23 June 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Located in Hall 3A Booth 111, Avnet Silica will demonstrate how its AI at the edge capabilities move intelligence closer to where it is needed by using processing algorithms, in partnership with some of the world’s leading manufacturers.

Offering a combination of digital and physical demos, Avnet Silica will showcase a range of innovative AI / ML, power, wireless and connectivity and industrial communications technologies including:

A state-of-the-art AI accelerated camera development system that creates machine learning applications with deep learning algorithms for object detection, face recognition, segmentation, video analytics amongst others.

SiC-based three-phase AC/DC converter with higher power density for automotive and industrial applications, enabling you to design more efficient and compact systems than ever.

Wireless chip, modules, and integrated system strategies such as the PAN1780 Bluetooth 5 low energy module with a new channel selection algorithm that improves the performance in high interference environments.

IO-Link master solution, a serial communication protocol that connects sensors and actuators to remote I/O or programmable logic controllers in factory automation.

Azure Sphere, a comprehensive IoT security initiative that securely connects MCU-powered devices from the silicon to the cloud.

Our technical experts will be available throughout the event to discuss your design challenges.

For more information, visit: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica/