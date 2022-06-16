Embedded Computing Design

Cadence Tensilica Vision P1 DSP

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Product

Cadence Tensilica Vision P1 DSP
Image Provided by Cadence Design Systems

The latest in the popular Cadence® Tensilica® Vision DSP family, the Tensilica Vision P1 DSP is a high-performance, ultra-low power vision processor IP designed to address the emerging always-on (AON) market.

AON workloads are targeted for microcontroller (MCU) devices and IP, but lately AI has proliferated this space. AI performance is limited on an MCU, but the Vision P1 DSP has the benefit of vector processing and a specialized ISA for AI, giving it a significant performance advantage over the competition. Its unparalleled software offering of tools, imaging libraries, SDKs and support for over 100 AI networks out of the box enables rapid deployment of cutting-edge applications.

