e-con Systems Launches a Ready to Deploy AI Vision Kit
April 14, 2022
e-con Systems launches qSmartAI80_CUQ610, a Qualcomm AI vision kit based on Sony STARVIS IMX415. This ready-to-deploy AI camera kit is suitable for running image-based machine learning and deep learning models at the edge.
qSmartAI80_CUQ610 is an AI vision kit containing e-con's 4K MIPI low light camera module, VVDN's SoM based on Qualcomm QCS610 SoC, and a carrier board. The 4K camera module is based on the Sony STARVIS IMX415 ultra low light sensor.
This kit is engineered to facilitate powerful computing for on-device image processing with enough power and thermal efficiency. e-con Systems also extends its customization support for the camera, carrier board, software, and even adding an enclosure.
"The qSmartAI80_CUQ610 AI Vision kit marks a significant milestone as our first ever camera for Qualcomm QCS series of processors utilizing the state-of-the-art Image Signal Processor of Qualcomm processors. The qSmartAI80_CUQ610 developed in partnership with VVDN Technologies, a premier electronics engineering and manufacturing company, is an ideal platform for our customers to develop next generation edge-AI-enabled embedded vision applications. The embedded vision applications require consistent image quality from the cameras irrespective of challenging light conditions and customers leverage e-con's expert IQ tuning and solutioning capability to successfully launch their end products with shortest time-to-market" said Ranjith Kumar, Senior product manager at e-con Systems.
Key features of the qSmartAI80_CUQ610:
- Complete vision solution - Faster product integration and deployment thereby reducing time to market.
- Sony STARVIS™ IMX415 sensor - This ultra-low light sensor helps in delivering exceptionally clear images even at low light conditions. Also, its 4K resolution makes it suitable for applications that require a high level of detail in the output image.
- Finetuned Image Signal Processor (ISP) - The default Qualcomm ISP has been finetuned further to ensure the best possible image output.
- Low power consumption - Engineered for optimized power consumption reducing the total load on the system.
- Small form factor - Perfect for compact embedded systems.
qSmartAI80_CUQ610 is perfect for the following applications:
- Service robots
- Telemedicine robots
- Telepresence robots
- Smart checkouts & carts
- Smart signages & kiosks
- Dash cameras and body cameras
- Automated sports broadcasting systems
