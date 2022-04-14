e-con Systems Launches a Ready to Deploy AI Vision Kit

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by e-con Systems e-con Systems launches qSmartAI80_CUQ610, a Qualcomm AI vision kit based on Sony STARVIS IMX415. This ready-to-deploy AI camera kit is suitable for running image-based machine learning and deep learning models at the edge.

qSmartAI80_CUQ610 is an AI vision kit containing e-con's 4K MIPI low light camera module, VVDN's SoM based on Qualcomm QCS610 SoC, and a carrier board. The 4K camera module is based on the Sony STARVIS IMX415 ultra low light sensor.

This kit is engineered to facilitate powerful computing for on-device image processing with enough power and thermal efficiency. e-con Systems also extends its customization support for the camera, carrier board, software, and even adding an enclosure.

"The qSmartAI80_CUQ610 AI Vision kit marks a significant milestone as our first ever camera for Qualcomm QCS series of processors utilizing the state-of-the-art Image Signal Processor of Qualcomm processors. The qSmartAI80_CUQ610 developed in partnership with VVDN Technologies, a premier electronics engineering and manufacturing company, is an ideal platform for our customers to develop next generation edge-AI-enabled embedded vision applications. The embedded vision applications require consistent image quality from the cameras irrespective of challenging light conditions and customers leverage e-con's expert IQ tuning and solutioning capability to successfully launch their end products with shortest time-to-market" said Ranjith Kumar, Senior product manager at e-con Systems.

Key features of the qSmartAI80_CUQ610:

Complete vision solution - Faster product integration and deployment thereby reducing time to market.

Sony STARVIS™ IMX415 sensor - This ultra-low light sensor helps in delivering exceptionally clear images even at low light conditions. Also, its 4K resolution makes it suitable for applications that require a high level of detail in the output image.

Finetuned Image Signal Processor (ISP) - The default Qualcomm ISP has been finetuned further to ensure the best possible image output.

Low power consumption - Engineered for optimized power consumption reducing the total load on the system.

Small form factor - Perfect for compact embedded systems.

qSmartAI80_CUQ610 is perfect for the following applications:

Service robots

Telemedicine robots

Telepresence robots

Smart checkouts & carts

Smart signages & kiosks

Dash cameras and body cameras

Automated sports broadcasting systems

For more information, visit e-consystems.com.