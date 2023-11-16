Irida Labs is Ready for Our Smart Cities of the Future

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Patras, Greece. Irida Labs announced its Smart Cities & Spaces Vision AI Suite. The Smart Cities & Spaces Suite tackles the challenge of the Proof of Concept (PoC) cycle with a collection of collaborating off-the-shelf solutions powered by the PerCV.ai Platform.



“We are excited to see the adoption of Vision AI technology at large scale, powering revolutionary new product lines”, said Vassilis Tsagaris, CEO at Irida Labs. “Scaling computer vision and AI has been our mission for more than 10 years, and we are super excited when new products with Vision AI technology get launched and disrupt their market”.

Ideal Applications:

Real-time Traffic Analytics and Heatmapping

Pedestrian Flow Monitoring

Traffic Monitoring

Smart Bus Stops

People Counting & Heatmapping

Smart Traffic Lights

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Smart Parking Solutions

Free Flow Vehicle Monitoring

For more information, visit iridalabs.com