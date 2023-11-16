Embedded Computing Design

Irida Labs is Ready for Our Smart Cities of the Future

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

November 16, 2023

Patras, Greece. Irida Labs announced its Smart Cities & Spaces Vision AI Suite. The Smart Cities & Spaces Suite tackles the challenge of the Proof of Concept (PoC) cycle with a collection of collaborating off-the-shelf solutions powered by the PerCV.ai Platform.
 

“We are excited to see the adoption of Vision AI technology at large scale, powering revolutionary new product lines”, said Vassilis Tsagaris, CEO at Irida Labs. “Scaling computer vision and AI has been our mission for more than 10 years, and we are super excited when new products with Vision AI technology get launched and disrupt their market”.

Ideal Applications:

  • Real-time Traffic Analytics and Heatmapping
  • Pedestrian Flow Monitoring
  • Traffic Monitoring
  • Smart Bus Stops
  • People Counting & Heatmapping
  • Smart Traffic Lights
  • Automatic Number Plate Recognition
  • Smart Parking Solutions
  • Free Flow Vehicle Monitoring

For more information, visit iridalabs.com

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

