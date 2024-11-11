Product of the Week: NIFE 106-A01 from NexAIoT, NEXCOM’s Industrial Computing Lineup

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Entry-level factory automation applications are evolving with solutions designed to enhance productivity, reliability, and flexibility on the factory floor. These safety-critical environments require high-performing, rugged systems capable of seamless integration and advanced connectivity, often in a fanless, compact design.

The NIFE 106-A01 from NexAIoT, a part of NEXCOM’s industrial computing lineup, is designed to meet entry-level automation needs with the previously mentioned features and the addition of an Aluminum and metal chassis with a front access design, and dimensions of only 66.5mm (W) x 100mm (D) x 130mm (H).

NexAIoT’s NIFE 106-A01 in Action

The NIFE 106-A01 is powered by the Intel® Processor N97 Quad Core 2.0GHz onboard CPU and onboard LPDDR5-4800 SDRAM memory, which has a default of 8GB and is expandable up to 16GB with in-band ECC. Additionally, the automation solution supports onboard eMMC of up to 64GB.

Featuring all-front I/O, the solution supports 1 x HDMI port that supports up to 3840 x 2160 resolution at 30Hz, 3 x Intel® I226-IT 2.5 GbE LAN ports (supports WoL, teaming, and PXE), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports (900mA), 1 x ATX power on/off switch, and one isolated COM port. Specifically, it’s the DB9 port that supports RS232/485 with auto-flow control and includes 2.5KV isolation protection.

The NIFE 106 automation system also features an input voltage of +12/24VDC ±20%, an operating temperature range of -20 to 70 °C, and an external power adapter available as an add-on. The optional adapter provides a 24-volt DC output with a maximum power output of 60 watts.

Getting Started with the NIFE 106-A01 from NexAIoT

The NIFE 106-A01 solution features onboard TPM 2.0 for security, complies with the industrial standards: EN61000-6-2 (EMS), and EN61000-6-4 (EMI), and can be installed on a DIN-rail. Further, the automation solution supports the Windows 11, Windows 10 Enterprise, 64-bit, and Linux Kernel 4.19 operating systems.

Additional Resources: