Irida Labs Unveils Vision AI Suites Powered by PerCV.ai at embedded world 2024

Image Credit: Irida Labs

Irida Labs, a leading edge computer vision software provider, announces its participation in Embedded World 2024, the premier global event for embedded technologies, taking place from April 9-11 in Nuremberg, Germany. Irida Labs will showcase its groundbreaking Vision AI Suites powered by PerCV.ai (called Perceive AI), aimed at revolutionizing Industry 4.0 and Smart Cities & Spaces with off-the-shelf solutions and customizable Vision AIoT developments.

H2: Revolutionizing Industry 4.0 and Smart Cities & Spaces

Irida Labs' Vision AI Suites powered by PerCV.ai are designed to address the pressing challenges faced by industries such as manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and urban planning. With a focus on fast deployment and scalability, these suites offer a comprehensive range of off-the-shelf Vision AI solutions, including:

Smart Traffic Monitoring

Inventory Management / Warehouse Monitoring

QR Code Scanning

Optical Defects Detection

Operations Optimization

People Monitoring

H2: Live Demos and Engagement Opportunities

Attendees of Embedded World 2024 are invited to visit Irida Labs' booth (Stand 2-540) to experience live demonstrations of the Vision AI Suites in action. Additionally, Irida Labs' demos will be showcased at the tinyML Foundation pavilion (Stand 2-338), offering visitors the chance to interact with the latest advancements in edge computer vision technology.



"We are excited to unveil our Vision AI Suites powered by PerCV.ai Platform at Embedded World 2024," said Vassilis Tsagaris, CEO and Co-founder at Irida Labs. "Our mission is to empower businesses to harness the power of Vision AI and drive innovation across their industries. We invite attendees to visit our booth and explore how our platform and solutions can transform their operations and unlock new growth opportunities."

For more information about Irida Labs and its Vision AI Suites powered by PerCV.ai, visit iridalabs.com.