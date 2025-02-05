Solectrix and ASSDEV to Merge and Exhibit at embedded world 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Solectrix During embedded world 2025, Solectrix will introduce the merging of the Solectrix Group (Solectrix GmbH and Solectrix Systems GmbH) with the ASSDEV Group (ASSDEV GmbH and AST-X GmbH). The merger is expected to utilize the manufacturing know-how of ASSDEV combined with Solectrix Systems knowledge of the fabrication and sales of complex electronic assemblies and systems.

Visitors to booth 152, hall 4A will see the exhibition of original designs in application areas including medical, industry, automotive, imaging, energy, and rail.

Booth Highlights:

SXVPU

The SXVPU (Smart eXtensible Video Processing Unit) is an AI-powered imaging system developed to aid object detection and machine learning integration via real-time processing of high-resolution video streams up to 4K.

Equipped with AMD-based architecture and support for multiple cameras and sensors, SXVPU processes high-fidelity image data directly from the sensor using neural networks or conventional algorithms before encoding it for rapid system-wide transmission.

An integrated H.265/H.265 codec enables the streaming of compressed video data in resolutions up to 4K through Ethernet by default but also using modern wireless networks as a substitute. With its IP65 (IP67 optional) rated form factor, the SXVPU is designed for 24/7 safeguarded operation in harsh environments including heat, cold, dust, and/or humidity.

Ideal applications include agricultural engineering, monitoring construction sites, and collision avoidance systems.

sinaSCOPE Inspect

sinaSCOPE Inspect is a full 3D microscopy system for flexible microscopy in various applications in electronics manufacturing (industrial inspection of printed circuit boards). It is delivered with two digital 4K cameras, a 3D display, and an image processing unit. It supports a live 3D image without the necessity for 3D glasses.

The platform illuminates the object and magnifies it by a factor of 6× to 30× with optional lenses with a range of 8× to 42× available. The cameras are positioned 43 cm above the object providing plenty of space for tasks. With a press of the button, photos and videos are recorded and available for future use or archiving after completion.

VIORYTI GATE AX1

VIORYTI GATE AX1 by AST-X, a hybrid gateway for IoT applications gathering data from IoT LPWAN sensors, will make its debut during embedded world 2025. It delivers various LPWAN radio communication channels such as mioty, LoRa, and wM-Bus in a single device and transmits sensor data to a Network Service Center as part of the central backend in the mioty or LoRaWAN infrastructure.

Solectrix can be found at embedded world 2025 from March 11 to 13 in hall 4A, booth 152.

For more information, visit https://solectrix.de/en/.