EIZO Rugged Solutions: Condor NVA500xX
December 12, 2023
Product
Product Description:
The Condor NVA500xX is a high-performance XMC video graphics and GPGPU processing card based on the NVIDIA®️ Ampere™️ architecture using the RTX A500 GPU. The Condor NVA500xX XMC card supports 4 GB GDDR6 graphics memory along with 2,048 NVIDIA CUDA Cores, 64 Tensor Cores, and 16 RT Cores for uncompromised computing accuracy and reliability.
Highlights:
- NVIDIA RTX A500 GPU (Ampere Architecture) Supporting DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.5, and Vulkan 1.2
- XMC 1.0 or XMC 2.0 8 Lane PCIe 4.0
- 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit Memory Interface up to 112 GB/s Memory Bandwidth
- 2048 CUDA Cores. 64 Tensor Cores. 16 RT Cores. Up to 2.7 TFLOPS FP32 Single Floating Point Performance Supports CUDA 11 (Compute Capability 8.6) and CUDA-X OpenCL 1.2 and Shader Model 5.1 H.265 (HEVC) / H.264 (MPEG4/AVC) Hardware Encode & Decode NVIDIA GPUDirect®️ RDMA, NVENC, NVDEC
- -40°C to 70°C (Rugged Air Cooled) -40°C to 85°C (Rugged Conduction Cooled) Please refer to the Hardware User Guide for details on temperature/performance characterization.
Product Website Link:https://www.eizorugged.com/products/graphics-video-capture-cards/condor-nva500xx/
Datasheet Link:https://www.eizorugged.com/eizo-assets/2023/11/Condor-NVA500xX_datasheet.pdf
Buy It Now Link:https://www.eizorugged.com/product-inquiry/