Product Showcase: Robust Set of Products on Display from Aplex Technology

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Aplex Technology, an industrial computer products solutions provider based in Taiwan, will be exhibiting at Embedded World showing off its vast product array. On display will be the company’s latest embedded systems and solutions for smart medical, food automation, smart manufacturing, transportation, and marine applications.

Today, smart manufacturing is essential to keep up with the latest trends in production efficiency, power management, people management, and security. To reach the potential in those areas, AI and related technologies come into play, enhanced by a series of platforms from Aplex.

For example, the company offers entry-level to high–end machine vision systems for AI defect detection, fault inspection, and more. For the new generation HMI solutions, the HELIO product is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i3/i5 processor and supports various I/O expansion cards, backup battery, modular design for easy maintain, and a wide operating temperature, all in a rugged enclosure.

The food industry requires massive cleaning to maintain proper hygiene, so that an IP69K food-grade stainless steel panel PC and display is required. That’s where the PhanTAM series comes in, a newly designed panel PC with an 11th Generation Intel Core platform, with multiple mounting options that’s well suited for food automation.

For explosion-proof applications such as, oil, gas, flourmills, mines, and chemical industries, the Aplex ATEX Class 1 Division 2/ Class 2 Division 2/ IECEx Zone 2, Zone 22 certified products can operate under intense conditions, including exposure to gas, vapors, and other chemical elements. For these applications, the company provides rugged and reliable ATEX certified panel PCs, box PCs, and display solutions.

The Aplex smart transportation product line aimed at in-vehicle and marine applications includes panel PCs that conform to the SAE J1939 standard, ISOBUS protocol, and IP65 for waterproofing. The products can be designed into warehouse forklifts, heavy machinery, and agriculture machines for mining. Specifically, the ViKING marine panel PC series adheres to DNV standards and meets the IEC 60945 marine certification. It also features isolation I/O, marine dimming functions, and has passed anti-corrosion testing for navigation applications.

In the medical/healthcare space, AI and machine learning are helping to reduce misdiagnoses speed up recoveries. To that end, Aplex’s EIRA PC series contains 21.5-in. medical-grade panel to go with an 11th Generation Intel Core i platform, a 12.1-in. portable medical tablet for ultrasound scanning, and a GPU-based AI image analysis box PC. It features a high-performance, anti-bacteria white plastic housing and comes with ISO 13485 and EN-60601 certification.

Come see all that Aplex Technology has to offer at embedded world, in Booth 1-168.