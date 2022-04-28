System Competence for the Technology Trends of 2022: Rutronik Presents Solutions from Innovative Manufacturers and its Proof-of-Concepts at embedded world 2022

Press Release

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH shows product and system solutions from renowned manufacturers in Hall 3A, Booth 320, at embedded world 2022 (June 21-23, 2022), focusing on artificial intelligence, connectivity and display technologies, among other topics. In addition, Rutronik System Solutions presents specially developed boards that offer a unique solution for a shortened time-to-market.

The exhibitors at the Rutronik booth are as various as the product portfolio of the internationally operating distributor: Nordic Semiconductor, Panasonic, Insight SiP, Cypress, Murata, Silex, Intel, Telit, Advantech, 2J, Yageo, Pulse, Unicore, Molex, Tianma, Asus, Bosch SE, Sensirion, Epson, 4D Systems, Infineon, URT, Kontron, ATP, Swissbit, Apacer, Sharp / NEC, Yeebo, Raystar, Mimo, Holitech, Max Linear and PBV Kaufmann with a blockchain / mobile cash application.

"This year, we are focusing primarily on-trend technologies around RISC-V, AI and system concepts that enable optimal, customer-specific networking through to an individualized display solution," explains Vincenzo Santoro, Senior Manager Product Marketing Displays at Rutronik. "Thanks to our diverse linecard, we can offer exactly the products that are tailored to individual customer needs and best suited for the respective application."

Scope for decision-making in the research and pre-development phase

"With the RDK2, RAB1 – Sensor Fusion as well as RAB2 – CO2 boards, we are showcasing specially developed solutions that enable us to decisively shorten the time-to-market in dynamic industrial environments. They are the result of our development and research capacities bundled under Rutronik System Solutions," says Stephan Menze, Head of Global Innovation Management.

More highlights at embedded world: