How ADI Connects a Precision Medium Bandwidth Signal Chain Platform to Your Sensors

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by ADI Wilmington, MA / Munich, Germany. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced a flexible precision medium bandwidth signal chain solution to optimize performance of signal bandwidths of DC to roughly 500kHz. ADI includes a library of development tools like LTspice simulations.

Designed for precise time and frequency measurements, end systems will recognize inputs from most sensors and measurement modes from IEPE vibration and acceleration, to temperature and pressure.

Developers are supported throughout their design of challenging detailed instrument areas such as Condition Based Monitoring (CbM), large channel count or distributed data acquisition systems (DAQ), position and motor control, and sonar. The platform delivers power device selections focusing on a combination of AC and DC accuracy needs, as well as, locating signal chain channel organization for both channel-isolated or non-isolated systems.

Precision Medium Bandwidth Key Features:

16-bit to 24-bit accuracy

Flexibility to prioritize between noise performance, signal bandwidth, and power

Options for higher channel densities

Product Full Production Description Packaging AD7768-1 Now DC to 204 kHz, Dynamic Signal Analysis, Precision 24-Bit ADC with Power Scaling 28-Lead LFCSP (4mm x 5mm x 0.75mm w/ EP) AD8605 Now Precision, Low Noise, CMOS, RRIO Op Amp (single) 5-Lead SOT-23 ADA4807-1 Now Zero-drift, single-supply, rail-to-rail input/output operational/amplifier 6-Lead SC70 ADAQ4003 Now 18-Bit, 2 MSPS, μModule Data Acquisition Solution 49-Ball CSPBGA (7mm x 7mm) LTC2606 Now 16-Bit rail-to-rail DACs with I2C interface 10-Lead DFN (3mm x 3mm w/ EP)

