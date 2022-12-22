Embedded Computing Design

How ADI Connects a Precision Medium Bandwidth Signal Chain Platform to Your Sensors

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 22, 2022

News

Image Provided by ADI

Wilmington, MA / Munich, Germany. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced a flexible precision medium bandwidth signal chain solution to optimize performance of signal bandwidths of DC to roughly 500kHz. ADI includes a library of development tools like LTspice simulations.

Designed for precise time and frequency measurements, end systems will recognize inputs from most sensors and measurement modes from IEPE vibration and acceleration, to temperature and pressure.

Developers are supported throughout their design of challenging detailed instrument areas such as Condition Based Monitoring (CbM), large channel count or distributed data acquisition systems (DAQ), position and motor control, and sonar. The platform delivers power device selections focusing on a combination of AC and DC accuracy needs, as well as, locating signal chain channel organization for both channel-isolated or non-isolated systems.

Precision Medium Bandwidth Key Features:

  • 16-bit to 24-bit accuracy
  • Flexibility to prioritize between noise performance, signal bandwidth, and power
  • Options for higher channel densities

Product

Full Production

Description

Packaging

AD7768-1

Now

DC to 204 kHz, Dynamic Signal Analysis, Precision 24-Bit ADC with Power Scaling

28-Lead LFCSP (4mm x 5mm x 0.75mm w/ EP)

AD8605

Now

Precision, Low Noise, CMOS, RRIO Op Amp (single)

5-Lead SOT-23

ADA4807-1

Now

Zero-drift, single-supply, rail-to-rail input/output operational/amplifier

6-Lead SC70

ADAQ4003

Now

18-Bit, 2 MSPS, μModule Data Acquisition Solution

49-Ball CSPBGA (7mm x 7mm)

LTC2606

Now

16-Bit rail-to-rail DACs with I2C interface

10-Lead DFN (3mm x 3mm w/ EP)

For more information, visit analog.com.

Watch ADI's video of its Industrial Signal Chains here.       

 

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Analog & Power
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Machine Vision
Industrial - Motor Control
Industrial - Smart Energy & Utilities
Debug & Test
Budget Test Gear, Monthly: $125 OWON HD242 2 Channel Oscilloscope

December 20, 2022

MORE
IoT
Al Thumama Stadium Introduces MSI FUNTORO Stadium & Arena Solution at FIFA World Cup 2022

December 22, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Provided by Analog Devices
There's Always a Smarty Pants: Analog Devices Releases SPoE for Smart Buildings

December 8, 2022

MORE
Security
Infineon Pushes Limits with a 28 nm Technology Based Security Controller

December 7, 2022

MORE