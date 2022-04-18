Innoscience Releases 140W Power Supply Design Using High- and Low-Voltage GaN Switches

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Innoscience

Innoscience Technology announced an ultra-high-density 140W power supply demo that uses the company's high- and low-voltage GaN HEMT devices to attain efficiencies of over 95% (230VAC; 5V/28A). Measuring just 60x60x22mm (2.4x2.4x0.9in) the PSU has a class-leading power density of 1.76W/cm3 (29W/in3).

The 140W 300kHz AC/DC adapter uses a CRM Totem Pole PFC + AHB topology. It features:

Innoscience's INN650DA140A:

650V /140mΩ GaN HEMT in the 5x6mm DFN package

650V/240mΩ 8x8mm DFN-packaged

Innoscience's INN650DA240A:

5x6mm DFN 650V/240mΩ device

150V/7mΩ, 2.2x3.2mm LGA part within Innoscience's low-voltage GaN HEMT range

Dr. Denis Marcon, General Manager of Innoscience Europe and Marketing Manager for the USA and Europe, explained: "By using GaN switches for both the high- and low-voltage functions on this design, we are maximizing efficiency rather than compromising it with lossy silicon devices. This is possible thanks to Innoscience's cost-effective and high-volume manufacturing processes and capabilities."

