Nanusens Embeds Sensors in its ASICs

Image Credit: Nanusens

Paignton, United Kingdom. Nanusens has successfully created Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) that deliver several various sensors integrated within. The circuit’s ability to provide an on/off switching platform of only three microseconds is far superior to analog transconductance, charge amplifier circuits, etc.

"Being able to shrink the pair simultaneously enables us to take advantage of all the benefits of using smaller CMOS geometries such as reduced costs and, importantly, reduced power consumption of more than 10x compared to analog detection circuits," said Dr. Josep Montanyà, CEO of Nanusens.

Motion detectors require a miniscule sampling frequency to utilize sensed motion to alert and wake the connected device, the Nanusens’ ASICs are designed to supplement in this environment. The circuit operates/rests only utilizing sub micro-ampere current on the 180nm test chip.

Dr Montanyà ends,"This is a revolution for the sensor industry. Instead of being discrete packages on a PCB or a multi-die solution, all the required sensors can be integrated into an ASIC just like another IP block."

