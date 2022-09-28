Embedded Computing Design

STMicroelectronics Releases the TSV782, Expanding its 5V OP-AMP Family

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 28, 2022

News

Image Provided by STMicroelectronics

The TSV782 will bring high-speed and precise signal conditioning to STMicroelectronics 5V OP-AMP Family.

Geneva. STMicroelectronics released the TSV782  dual op amp with 30MHz gain bandwidth (GBW) and 50µV (typical) input offset voltage with operations commencing at a low 2.0V, enabling low-voltage logic devices for simplistic design.

The TSV782 has a functional current of 3.3mA/channel and accrding to STMicroelectronics, the TSV782 has maximum input bias current of 300pA up to 125°C, for precise signal conditioning with high-impedance sensors or in transimpedance configuration.

 For more information, please visit http://www.st.com/TSV782

