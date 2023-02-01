STMicroelectronics' ST-ONEMP Digital Controller Streamlines Two-Port USB-PD Adapters

Image Provided by STMicroelectronics

Geneva. STMicroelectronics announced the extension of its integrated and power-saving ST-ONE family of USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) digital controllers. STMicroelectronics is revealing the ST-ONEMP including support for two power outputs and building on the ST-ONE architecture. The digital controller has an integrated Arm Cortex-M0+ microcontroller built on the secondary side with support for efficient non-complementary active clamp flyback controller, and 64KB Flash for modifying USB-PD 3.1 PPS (USB-PD protocol and power conversion firmware) interface.

Power sharing is utilized by adding a secondary output (in addition to the USB-PD) for optimizing customization and ease-of-use for designers. The certified firmware USB-PD 3.1 PPS is pre-installed for a faster assimilation.

The ST-ONEMP combines easily with ST’s MasterGaN power technology containing ST’s gallium nitride (GaN) wide-bandgap power transistors with embedded gate drivers.

