Embedded Computing Design

STMicroelectronics' ST-ONEMP Digital Controller Streamlines Two-Port USB-PD Adapters

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 01, 2023

News

STMicroelectronics' ST-ONEMP Digital Controller Streamlines Two-Port USB-PD Adapters
Image Provided by STMicroelectronics

Geneva. STMicroelectronics announced the extension of its integrated and power-saving ST-ONE family of USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) digital controllers. STMicroelectronics is revealing the ST-ONEMP including support for two power outputs and building on the ST-ONE architecture. The digital controller has an integrated Arm Cortex-M0+ microcontroller built on the secondary side with support for efficient non-complementary active clamp flyback controller, and 64KB Flash for modifying USB-PD 3.1 PPS (USB-PD protocol and power conversion firmware) interface.

Power sharing is utilized by adding a secondary output (in addition to the USB-PD) for optimizing customization and ease-of-use for designers.  The certified firmware USB-PD 3.1 PPS is pre-installed for a faster assimilation.

The ST-ONEMP combines easily with ST’s MasterGaN power technology containing ST’s gallium nitride (GaN) wide-bandgap power transistors with embedded gate drivers.

For further information, visit www.st.com.

 

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Analog & Power
Analog & Power - PCBs & Components
Analog & Power - Power Semiconductors & Wireless Charging
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Smart Energy & Utilities
IoT
Consumer
Floored: CES 2023 Slideshow Recap, Part 3

January 23, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
IoT Medical Device Security Risks and Mitigation

December 22, 2022

MORE
Storage
Image Provided by Alliance Memory
New LPSRAMS from Alliance Memory Offer Integrated Error-Correction Code

January 31, 2023

MORE
Security
Fly-by to embedded world '23: Tel Aviv, Israel, Cybellum

February 2, 2023

MORE