Toshiba Releases the TB67S549FTG a Tiny Stepper Motor Driver

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Toshiba The TB67S549FTG has a wide operating range for space sensitive applications.

Düsseldorf, Germany. Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH released the new IC, TB67S549FTG, a compact (4mm x 4mm QFN24 package) stepping-motor driver with an operating current up to 1.2A voltage, an output voltage from 4.5V to 33V, and built-in charge-pump capacitor and constant-current control.

To keep power from dissipating too fast, the ON-resistance is at 1.2Ω also adding to greater efficiency. Thanks to a rest-mode enabling current consumption below 1μA, the TB67S549FTG is acceptable for 12V/24V power supply applications. Protection functions include overcurrent detection, thermal shutdown, and undervoltage lockout.

The TB67S549FTG is ideal for the following applications:

Office automation

Commercial and industrial equipment

Surveillance cameras

Projectors

For more information about the TB67S549FTG, visit toshiba.semicon-storage.com.