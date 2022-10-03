Embedded Computing Design

Toshiba Releases the TB67S549FTG a Tiny Stepper Motor Driver

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

October 03, 2022

News

Image Provided by Toshiba

The TB67S549FTG has a wide operating range for space sensitive applications. 

Düsseldorf, Germany. Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH released the new IC, TB67S549FTG, a compact (4mm x 4mm QFN24 package) stepping-motor driver with an operating current up to 1.2A voltage, an output voltage from 4.5V to 33V, and built-in charge-pump capacitor and constant-current control.

To keep power from dissipating too fast, the ON-resistance is at 1.2Ω also adding to greater efficiency. Thanks to a rest-mode enabling current consumption below 1μA, the TB67S549FTG is acceptable for 12V/24V power supply applications. Protection functions include overcurrent detection, thermal shutdown, and undervoltage lockout.

The TB67S549FTG is ideal for the following applications:

  • Office automation
  • Commercial and industrial equipment
  • Surveillance cameras
  • Projectors

For more information about the TB67S549FTG, visit toshiba.semicon-storage.com.

