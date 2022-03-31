Energous and Atmosic Announce Evaluation Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Power Transfer Solutions

Embedded Computing Design

March 31, 2022

Energous Corporation and Atmosic Technologies announced the Wirelessly-Charged Sensor Evaluation Kit featuring Atmosic's ATM3 energy harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy System-on-Chip (SoC) solution and Energous' FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter.

As members of the AirFuel Alliance, the newly announced evaluation kit further expands the partnership between Atmosic and Energous by showcasing the interoperability in the delivery of an out-of-the-box battery-free sensor solution.

The evaluation kit from Atmosic and Energous aims to help solve battery and charging cables and cords challenges with a wireless IoT sensor network solution that never needs a battery replacement. The kit features two Bluetooth LE radio frequency (RF) harvesting sensor modules which transmit real-time temperature, humidity, and acceleration readings to the Energous WattUp Application while operating from energy harvested at distances of 2 meters from the WattUp transmitter. This makes the solution ideal for applications including industrial IoT, healthcare, and retail operations.

Included in the Wirelessly-Charged Sensor Evaluation Kit:

  • Energous 1W WattUp Transmitter (1)
  • Atmosic Energy Harvesting Sensor Modules (2)
  • Mobile Application for Sensor Monitoring and Transmitter Control

The Wirelessly-Charged Sensor Evaluation Kit will be available for $500 USD from both Atmosic and Energous in Q2 2022.

For more information, visit: Energous.com or Atmosic.com.

