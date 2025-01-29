Molex’s MMCX Power over Coax Solution Ensures Secure and Stable Connections

Lisle, Illinois. Molex has released its MMCX Power over Coax (PoC) solution delivering a patent-pending connecting technique to ensure secure and stable bonds while sustaining electrical ground stability. The solution is suited for compact needs where dependable RF connections and constant power delivery are essential including automotive liquid-crystal display (LCD) mirrors, driver monitoring systems, and industrial sensors.

The MMCX Power over Coax (PoC) is backward compatible with IEC 61169-52 MMCX jack interfaces to streamline product upgrades eliminating the need to redesign current PCB receptacles. According to the press release, it is 30% smaller than traditional MMC connectors and is ideal for applications where independent power and data connectors are not optimal choices.

Molex designed the MMCX Power over Coax (PoC) to enhance efficiency in remote and mobile devices, unmanned aerial vehicles, portable electronics, smart-home automation systems, IoT sensors, and infrastructure. It adapts to the reliability requirements for GPS antennas, intelligent transport management systems, wireless meter readers, and more.

“Our new MMCX Power over Coax solution includes a full-locking mating mechanism to fix a known weakness in traditional MMCX plug connectors, which can cause signal interruptions and intermittent power levels,” said Roger Kauffman, senior director, RF product management and marketing, Molex. “Over the past year, this solution has performed effectively in different environments, including a light sensor used in a critical industrial security application.”

Molex’s MMCX Power over Coax right-angle and straight-plug cable assemblies are available now for the following cable types: RG178, Condumex RG174LL, RG316 and Dacar 462.

For more information, visit molex.com/en-us/home.