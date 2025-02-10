Embedded Computing Design

nVent SCHROFF Launches Positive Retraction Card-Lok for Reliable PCB Removal in Rugged Environments

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

February 10, 2025

nVent Electric plc announced the release of the Positive Retraction Card-Lok, designed to meet the need for the reliable removal of printed circuit boards (PCBs) in rugged environments.

The Positive Retraction Card-Lok features an advanced mechanism that eliminates stiction, allowing the device to disengage seamlessly from the chassis wall. Once disengaged, the Card-Lok retracts, enabling ideal PCB removal for access to vital electronics in the field.

This solution serves as a drop-in replacement for the nVent SCHROFF 260, 265, and 280 Calmark & Birtcher lines, with enhanced performance in clamp force and thermal management compared to standard Card-Lok series counterparts.

Manufactured in an AS9100-certified facility in San Diego, California, the Positive Retraction Card-Lok meets VITA (46, 48.2, 48.4, 48.5, and 48.8) and SOSA standards. The solution is also compliant with DFARS, JOSCAR, and ITAR requirements and meets advanced shock and vibration resistance specifications.

The Positive Retraction Card-Lok recently earned the prestigious Best in Show Award from Embedded Computing Design at the Electronica 2024 Exhibition and Conference, further cementing its reputation as a cutting-edge solution for rugged environments.

For more information, visit: schroff.nvent.com/positive-retraction-card-lok.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

