Nexperia to Demonstrate Full Range of Automotive and Industrial Applications at electronica 2022

Press Release

Image Provided by Nexperia For the first time Nexperia will be part of electronica with a presence in Hall C3, booth 319.

Nijmegen, October 21, 2022: Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, will be showcasing its offering for automotive and industrial applications at electronica 2022 (November 15-18) in Munich on booth, C3-319.

“After years of virtual meetings, we look forward to meeting our customers in person in Munich,” said Mark Roeloffzen, SVP & General Manager Business Group Bipolar Discretes. “electronica showcases the complete range of technologies, products and solutions across the entire industry and will highlight the ubiquity of Nexperia’s essential semiconductors. If it has a battery, plug or motor, you can be sure to find one of our diodes, bipolar transistors, ESD protection devices, MOSFETs, GaN FETs or analog & logic ICs.”

electronica 2022 provides an ideal opportunity to engage with customers and focus on current industry megatrends such as connectivity, digitalization, electrification, automation, sustainability, and energy efficiency. Nexperia will demonstrate how its ongoing commitment to investment in R&D and capacity is supporting these megatrends with its expanding portfolio, which is capable of delivering complex, high-power products at volume to support power management and signal conversion.

Nexperia will also be showing a selection of demo boards that illustrate the company’s power capabilities. Among the products and technologies to be featured will be:

CCPAK - Nexperia’s new surface-mount copper-clip package for Power GaN

GaN FETs double pulse evaluation board

Nexperia’s evaluation board for benchmarking dynamic performance of 650 V SiC rectifiers

Power management ICs, including a Battery Booster – for wireless sensors and IoT applications powered by coin cells

Nexperia’s first Gate Driver IC for power switching applications.

Learn more by visiting the website: https://www.nexperia.com/about/news-events/events/electronica-2022.html