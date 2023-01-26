Operate at High Voltages with Renesas' Gate Driver IC

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Renesas Tokyo, Japan. Renesas Electronics Corporation released information on its RAJ2930004AGM, a gate driver IC developed to operate high-voltage power devices such as IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) and SiC (Silicon Carbide) MOSFETs for electric vehicle (EV) inverters.

The gate driver IC has an integrated 3.75kVrms (kV root mean square) isolator supporting components with voltages up to 1200V. The RAJ2930004AGM includes CMTI (Common Mode Transient Immunity) performance at 150+ V/ns (nanosecond) delivering functional connectivity with a boost in noise resistance. The gate drive meets or exceeds the voltage and fast switching speed needed for inverter systems.

The gate driver IC was designed for solutions that leverage power semiconductors like on-board chargers and DC/DC converters.

“Renesas is pleased to offer the second-generation gate driver IC for automotive applications with high isolation voltage and superior CMTI performance," said Akira Omichi, Vice President of Renesas' Automotive Analog Application Specific Business Division. “We will continue to drive application development for EVs by offering solutions that minimize power loss and meet high levels of functional safety in our customers’ systems.”

The RAJ2930004AGM Gate Driver IC Features:

Isolation capabilities

Withstand Isolation voltage: 3.75kVrms

CMTI (Common Mode Transient Immunity): 150V/ns

Gate drive capabilities

Output peak current: 10A

Protection/fault detection functions

On-chip active Miller clamp

Soft turn-off

Overcurrent protection (DESAT protection)

Under voltage lockout (UVLO)

Fault feedback

