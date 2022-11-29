Semtech and AWS Partner on a LoRa Cloud Geolocation Powered Track and Trace Service

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image provided by Semtech CAMARILLO, Calif. Semtech Corporation released information of its partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to license its LoRa Cloud global navigation satellite system (GNSS) features. "We are excited about the opportunities created with the integration of LoRa Cloud geolocation services into the AWS IoT Core platform. This greatly expands the availability of LoRa Cloud geolocation services across the globe, making it easier for developers to build world class asset tracking and monitoring solutions to connect and enable new IoT solutions," said Mohan Maheswaran, president and CEO, Semtech.

The LoRa Edge device-to-Cloud software defined platform provides indoor and outdoor geolocation with a multi-band LoRa and LR-FHSS transceiver supporting earthly and satellite LoRaWAN networks. The platform Is appropriate for IoT use cases including industrial, building, home, agriculture, transportation, and logistics markets.

According to Semtech, the advantages of AWS IoT Core Device Location includes:

Simplified development experience to create asset tracking solutions using LoRa Edge devices and AWS, resulting in reduced time to market for these solutions

LoRa Edge platform enables ultra-low-power devices, which can last several years on a single battery

Single console experience with AWS IoT Core, including LoRa Cloud

Regional availability across seven regions

"The complexity of working with multiple vendors to create and deploy asset management geolocation services has traditionally been a challenging and time-consuming process for IoT solution developers," says Yasser Alsaied, vice president of IoT at AWS. "Today, our customers can combine the capabilities of LoRa Edge with an array of AWS services through a single console and billing experience. This gives our AWS global ecosystem the ability to build and connect track-and-trace solutions very quickly and very easily."

For more information visit semtech.com.