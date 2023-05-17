Embedded Computing Design

Transtector Combines MOV Technology with its Latest Surge Protectors

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 17, 2023

News

Irvine, California. Transtector is delivering outdoor AC panel surge protectors with high-capacity metal oxide varistor (MOV) technology efficiently safeguarding AC power networks and local AC devices from surges and EMI. They are protected in a wall mountable watertight and corrosion-proof NEMA 4X enclosure.

They effectively protect AC power networks and local AC equipment from transient surges and EMI interference. “Our new line of outdoor AC panel SPDs with MOV technology do double duty in protecting AC power networks and local AC equipment from harmful transient surges as well as EMI interference,” said Transtector Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck.

Transtector’s surge protectors include models for general AC services including:

  • 120 Vac single-phase
  • 120/240 Vac split-phase
  • 208/120 Vac three-phase wye
  • 277/480 Vac three-phase wye,
  • 240 Vac three-phase delta
  • 480 Vac three-phase wye

The models meet the safety and performance standards of UL 1449, as Type 2 SPDs, and UL 1283 certification as EMI filters. They carry a per phase surge capacity of either 100 kA, 200 kA or 300 kA. Operating temperatures for the surge protectors range from -40 degrees to +167 degrees Fahrenheit.

For more information, visit transtector.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

