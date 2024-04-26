Embedded Computing Design

Vishay Introduces its Automotive Grade IHDF Edge-Wound Inductor

By Chad Cox

April 26, 2024

Image Credit: Vishay

Malvern, Pennsylvania. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. recently released an Automotive Grade IHDF edge-wound through-hole inductor with rated current up to 72 A and saturation currents up to 230 A. Leveraging ferrite core technology and a low 15.4 mm form, the Vishay Custom Magnetics IHDF-1300AE-1A operates seamlessly across a wide temperature spectrum from -55 °C to +155 °C, ensuring low AC and DC power losses and effective heat dissipation.

The IHDF-1300AE-1A employs an edge-wound coil construction to achieve a maximum low DCR of 1.1 mΩ, minimizing losses and improving rated current performance to maximize efficiency. Compared to ferrite-based alternatives, it delivers a significant 75% increase in rated current.

With an operating voltage up to 500 VDC, the AEC-Q200 qualified inductor is suited for DC/DC converters, inverters, and motor and switching noise suppression.

Ideal applications include high current and high temperature automotive systems such as on-board chargers for electric (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV).

Customization options for the IHDF-1300AE-1A comprise of mounting orientation, termination type, nominal inductance, and isolation voltage rating, which can be adjusted upon request. To counteract whisker growth, the inductor is coated with hot-dipped tin plating.

The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

For more information, visit vishay.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

