SEGGER Releases its J-Trace PRO for SiFive RISC-V Cores

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

October 28, 2022

Image Provided by SEGGER

Monheim am Rhein, Germany. SEGGER’s J-Trace PRO, USB 3.0, for E-Series SiFive RISC-V cores offers streaming trace, Live Code Profiling, and Live Code Coverage for real time data processing for addressing runtime hotspots and opportunities to enhance them. Included are J-Link’s features such as high-performance flashloaders, up to 4 MB/s download speed, and an unlimited number of breakpoints in the flash memory of MCUs.

By implementing real-time data streaming, data can be captured over extended periods with no set limit to the amount of trace data. “Streaming trace is the ultimate key technology in code optimization,” says Ivo Geilenbruegge, Managing Director of SEGGER. “Some of our most demanding customers, including SEGGER’s own in-house engineers, use the J-Trace PRO for code optimization and verification. We are delighted that we can also make this experience available to developers working with SiFive RISC-V cores.”

The J-Trace PRO’s Live Code Coverage reveals system developers code coverage, showing which directives have not been met, while added with a test suite, can detail all code of the application are tested.

For more information, visit segger.com.

