MultiLane Unveils High-Performance 800G Test Fixtures

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

MultiLane announced a new family of ultra-high-performance compliance test fixtures at DesignCon 2022 featuring the HUBER+SUHNER MXPM70 solution to further accelerate industry development of 800G ecosystem.

The family of compliance fixtures, starting with both a Host Compliance Board and Module Compliance Board in the QSFP-DD800 form factor, enable measurement and characterization flexibility against the IEEE 802.3ck compliance specification, thanks to the connector interface, which is rated to 70GHz.

At speeds north of 100Gbps per electrical channel, the performance and signal integrity of compliance fixtures is as critical as ever. The extra performance margin leveraged from high quality design can be the difference between passing and failing performance. Combining MultiLane's signal integrity experience with HUBER+SUHNER's experience in high-performance connector design and footprint optimization, this family of 800G compliance testing boards with MXPM70 connectors adds a new compliance testing option with its magnet mount and capability to de-embed cables from measurement results.

High speed differential traces ensure minimal skew with every part of the trace and the MXPM70 footprint thoroughly optimized, reducing mismatches while ensuring minimal return loss. Insertion loss is linear across the frequency band and designed to meet the loss profile defined by OIF CEI-112G-VSR and IEEE 802.3ck specifications.

MultiLane is also releasing a VSR channel board along with other fixtures for novel form factors like QSFP112 and OSFP112 later this year, all based on the HUBER+SUHNER MXPM70 solution.

