NI Connect 2026 to Highlight AI-Driven Productivity

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

AUSTIN, Texas (March 24, 2026) – Today, Emerson announced details of its annual NI Connect conference, being held May 12-14 at the Fort Worth Convention Center under the theme “Productivity Reimagined.” The event brings together engineers, researchers, and business leaders across all industries to share the latest advancements in test and measurement automation technology.

Registration is open now and includes access to all conference sessions, certified training (eligible for continuing education units), meals, exhibitions, and social events. This year’s conference will also feature new products throughout keynotes and on the demo floor, and will preview advancements to NI Nigel AI to be launched later in the year.

Keynote speakers will explore how engineers are redefining test and measurement in an era of rapid technological change—from managing rocket development, which requires rigorous validation, to modernizing ADAS validation to improve traceability and scale productivity, to advancing sustainable connectivity, and to accelerating breakthroughs in clean energy.

These perspectives highlight how organizations across transportation, aerospace, energy, academia, and advanced manufacturing are integrating tools across the test lifecycle to move faster, operate more securely, and innovate with confidence.

Keynote highlights across the event include:

JKI and Amentum on how LabVIEW teams are building trusted, high-performance test systems by integrating security into their workflows.

PLD Space on accelerating reusable rocket development through standardized, scalable ground testing.

Valeo on breaking down silos across test environments and building sustainable productivity at scale.

In addition to the live-streamed keynotes, NI Connect will feature a lineup of live demonstrations and educational sessions throughout the week. With over 115 expert-led immersive sessions, attendees will gain key industry knowledge and insights as well as an understanding of the engineering tools available to them to improve workflows. There will also be many opportunities to learn from top innovators in the test automation industry and to discuss how productivity is being reimagined in the age of AI.

“For those driving the future of test automation, NI Connect provides an essential opportunity to engage, learn, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape,” said Ritu Favre, president of Emerson test and measurement business. “It’s where leaders from across the industry come together to share ideas and shape what comes next.

“NI Connect 2026 will put the NI platform front and center, showing how capabilities like AI strengthen automation and accuracy, and we’ll introduce new innovations that are redefining how teams build and scale test systems,” Favre said.

For more information, visit: https://www.ni.com