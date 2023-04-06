Automate Your Measurements and Testing with NI's PXI Bundles

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

April 06, 2023

Image Credit: NI

NI’s PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation (PXI) are designed for developers in their pursuit of building higher performance mixed measurement solutions for validation and production tests. The sub-compact single system houses multiple box instruments without diminished performance. PXI software affords users scalability and flexibility.

 

The PXI’s software ecosystem includes LabVIEW and TestStand for customizing testing processes including data acquisition and analysis. Due to the high-performance, value, modularity, and software connectivity of PXI, it is ideal for automotive, aerospace, electronics, semiconductors, and life sciences applications. The PXI platform is designed to simply add or remove hardware as specific testing is required.

The PXI range includes LCR meters, oscilloscopes, waveform generators, digital multi-meters, and source measurement units, integrating PXI switches in differing topologies.

Highlights include:

  • Open industry standard 
  • High performance 
  • Scalable

Newark is now offering NI’s PXI test and measurement bundles. Included in each bundle is a PXI Instrument in a 5-slot PXI system managed by a Thunderbolt USB-C port. With only one instrument, there are four open slots for additional testing devices.

 “NI’s PXI offers unmatched modularity, flexibility and performance for creating custom test and measurement systems, allowing users to easily tailor their testing systems to their specific needs. These bundles are based on very common T&M applications yet allow the customer to add options to focus on the testing that is important to them,” said James McGregor, Global Head of Test, Tools and Production Supplies at Newark. “With a powerful software environment, users can rapidly develop, customize and confidently deploy testing procedures. This addition to Newark’s portfolio expands and improves an already leading test and measurement range.”

The new NI PXI test and measurement bundles are now available from stock at Newark in North America, Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC.

Automotive
