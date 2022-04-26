Embedded Toolbox: Back to ’Scope Basics – I2C Protocol Analysis

In this episode of Embedded Toolbox with Mike Schnecker, Business Development Manager at Rohde & Schwarz, we get back to basics of serial protocol analysis using the company’s latest oscilloscope, the RTO6. Mike gives us a refresher on setting up the scope for optimum I2C data sampling, then proceeds into some more complex triggering and timing measurements.

Brush up on the fundamentals while learning how features of next-gen oscilloscopes can simplify and accelerate you debug efforts.

