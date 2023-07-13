How Ukraine's Tech Industry Continues to Flourish Despite War

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re discussing the Ukrainian tech workforce with Euristiq’s Director of Partnerships and Business Development, Iryna Savruk, and CEO and co-founder, Ivan Muts. The two highlight how the software development company specializing in turnkey software solutions experienced a workforce surplus of about 50% despite the ongoing war.

Next, Rich and Vin debate AI. It’s in the news, it’s in our classrooms, and it’s certainly in our engineering labs. But is it really the greatest technology of our lifetime?

But first, Rich and I discuss ESG technologies, which stands for environmental, social and governance. ESG is a framework used by businesses to assess their performance on a variety sustainability and ethical issues. But is this truly something companies are adopting for the greater good or just to look good?