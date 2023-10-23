Retime and Redrive with Phison and AI
October 23, 2023
News
Phison Electronics is extending its series of PCIe 5.0 and CXL 2.0 compatible redriver and retimer data signal conditioning ICs. The solutions have the capability to integrate in both Intel- and AMD-based platforms for applications such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI+ML), edge computing, high-performance computing, and many data-intensive needs. “Phison has focused industry-leading R&D efforts on developing in-house, chip-to-chip communication technologies since the introduction of the PCIe 3.0 protocol, with PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 solutions now in mass production, and PCIe 6.0 solutions now in the design phase,” said Michael Wu, President & General Manager, Phison US.
PCIe 5.0 Retimers PS7201 and PS7202
Emerging high-speed interconnect protocols like PCIe 5.0 and CXL 2.0 are driving the need for a new generation of signal conditioning solutions. Phison's PS7201 and PS7202 retimer solutions are designed to meet the growing demand for data performance and follow industry standard retimer footprints.
Retimer Solutions Offer:
- Advanced Signal Enhancement (NAND flash, GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC, DPU)
- High EQ boosting range up to 42dB
- Integrated AC coupling capacitors
- CXL 2.0 compatibility
- Low latency of 5ns
- Hot plug and bifurcation support
- Pin-to-pin compatibility with competing solutions
- Protocol awareness
- The Baseboard Management Controller (BMC)
PCIe 5.0 Redrivers PS7102 and PS7103 with PHiTUNE Software
- Advanced signal enhancement for all PCIe-deployed devices
- Up to 28.5dB equalization range
- Low latency of 70ps
- CXL 2.0 compatibility
- PS7101 2-lane redriver, with Mux/Demux capabilities
- PS7102 8-channel redriver
- PS7103 16-lane redriver
- Pin to pin compatibility with competing solutions
- PCI-SIG Certified
The Phison’s PHiTUNE software in collaboration with the E26 PCIe Gen5 SSD and redriver solutions routinely detect recovery counts. PHiTUNE utilizes artificial intelligence to choose the ideal gain parameters collected in the Redriver’s onboard non-volatile memory in about 30 minutes.
Redrivers Include:
- Support for unique I2C modes of operation enables system R&D engineers
- Support for linearity up to 1200mVpp
- Phison’s linear swing feature
- EQ boosting range up to 28.5 dB
"Thanks to Phison for providing the exclusive PHiTUNE tool, which enables us to quickly deploy and integrate ASRock Rack motherboards with the Phison PS7101 Redriver IC, ensuring stability and integrity in high-speed signal transmission," said Weishi Sa, President, ASRock Rack.
For more information, visit phison.com.