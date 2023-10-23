Retime and Redrive with Phison and AI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Phison Phison Electronics is extending its series of PCIe 5.0 and CXL 2.0 compatible redriver and retimer data signal conditioning ICs. The solutions have the capability to integrate in both Intel- and AMD-based platforms for applications such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI+ML), edge computing, high-performance computing, and many data-intensive needs. “Phison has focused industry-leading R&D efforts on developing in-house, chip-to-chip communication technologies since the introduction of the PCIe 3.0 protocol, with PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 solutions now in mass production, and PCIe 6.0 solutions now in the design phase,” said Michael Wu, President & General Manager, Phison US.

PCIe 5.0 Retimers PS7201 and PS7202

Emerging high-speed interconnect protocols like PCIe 5.0 and CXL 2.0 are driving the need for a new generation of signal conditioning solutions. Phison's PS7201 and PS7202 retimer solutions are designed to meet the growing demand for data performance and follow industry standard retimer footprints.

Retimer Solutions Offer:

Advanced Signal Enhancement (NAND flash, GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC, DPU)

High EQ boosting range up to 42dB

Integrated AC coupling capacitors

CXL 2.0 compatibility

Low latency of 5ns

Hot plug and bifurcation support

Pin-to-pin compatibility with competing solutions

Protocol awareness

The Baseboard Management Controller (BMC)



PCIe 5.0 Redrivers PS7102 and PS7103 with PHiTUNE Software

Advanced signal enhancement for all PCIe-deployed devices

Up to 28.5dB equalization range

Low latency of 70ps

CXL 2.0 compatibility

PS7101 2-lane redriver, with Mux/Demux capabilities

PS7102 8-channel redriver

PS7103 16-lane redriver

Pin to pin compatibility with competing solutions

PCI-SIG Certified

The Phison’s PHiTUNE software in collaboration with the E26 PCIe Gen5 SSD and redriver solutions routinely detect recovery counts. PHiTUNE utilizes artificial intelligence to choose the ideal gain parameters collected in the Redriver’s onboard non-volatile memory in about 30 minutes.

Redrivers Include:

Support for unique I2C modes of operation enables system R&D engineers

Support for linearity up to 1200mVpp

Phison’s linear swing feature

EQ boosting range up to 28.5 dB

"Thanks to Phison for providing the exclusive PHiTUNE tool, which enables us to quickly deploy and integrate ASRock Rack motherboards with the Phison PS7101 Redriver IC, ensuring stability and integrity in high-speed signal transmission," said Weishi Sa, President, ASRock Rack.

For more information, visit phison.com.