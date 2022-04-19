Sensata Technologies Launches Sensata IQ IIoT Platform for Plant Wide Asset Monitoring

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Sensata Technologies announced the new Sensata IQ platform for deploying asset health monitoring to prevent unplanned downtime within manufacturing environments.

Sensata IQ delivers a cost effective, easy-to-install solution that enables factory managers and maintenance engineers to intuitively monitor all their assets from anywhere, including on a smartphone, PC, or tablet. The cloud-based platform uses artificial intelligence to process data from a broad portfolio of Sensata IoT devices and qualified third-party sensors to gain insights into the health of each asset.

With Sensata IQ, plant managers get reliable and easy-to understand alerts regarding their facility's equipment health before assets fail, thereby reducing unplanned downtime and optimizing maintenance strategies to minimize labor and parts expenses.

"By leveraging Sensata's deep sensor domain expertise along with AI technology, the Sensata IQ platform can reliably and accurately identify machine anomalies, characterize faults, and extend the working life of assets," said Naoto Mizuta, Vice President of Industrial at Sensata Technologies. "We are working closely with customers and partners to develop scalable solutions that make it easier and more affordable to implement remote monitoring and predictive maintenance strategies beyond the critical assets in a plant."

For more information, visit: www2.sensata.com/sensata-iq