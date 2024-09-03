aicas Manages Applications on Your Edge Devices

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: aicas aicas released its Edge Device Portal (EDP), a cloud-based solution to simplify the management of applications at the edge. With the release, aicas is excited to offer participation of its pilot customer program “Be an EDP Pioneer”. Perks include one-year free product use and support. EDP streamlines updating and configuring of various edge devices with the flexibly of cloud data via a single, standardized portal.

"Edge devices are becoming ever more diverse, and the software running on them is evolving rapidly," says Johannes M. Biermann, President and COO of aicas. "Managing countless edge applications across diverse systems is a significant challenge. With over 20 years of experience in edge software management and 30 million connected devices in the field, we embraced this challenge by creating a solution to easily manage software applications on edge devices via the cloud."

Application Use:

Industrial Automation

Smart Mobility

Automotive Industry

Per aicas, interested businesses can apply for the pilot customer program and secure one of the limited spots until the end of October.

For more information, visit aicas.com/wp/edp-pilot-customer/.