Embedded Computing Design

aicas Manages Applications on Your Edge Devices

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 03, 2024

News

Image Credit: aicas

aicas released its Edge Device Portal (EDP), a cloud-based solution to simplify the management of applications at the edge. With the release, aicas is excited to offer participation of its pilot customer program “Be an EDP Pioneer”. Perks include one-year free product use and support. EDP streamlines updating and configuring of various edge devices with the flexibly of cloud data via a single, standardized portal.

"Edge devices are becoming ever more diverse, and the software running on them is evolving rapidly," says Johannes M. Biermann, President and COO of aicas. "Managing countless edge applications across diverse systems is a significant challenge. With over 20 years of experience in edge software management and 30 million connected devices in the field, we embraced this challenge by creating a solution to easily manage software applications on edge devices via the cloud."

Application Use:

  • Industrial Automation
  • Smart Mobility
  • Automotive Industry

Per aicas, interested businesses can apply for the pilot customer program and secure one of the limited spots until the end of October.

For more information, visit aicas.com/wp/edp-pilot-customer/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Gateways
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Automotive
Embedded Executive: What is an SDV? Infineon

September 4, 2024

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: ASUS IoT
Deploying Edge AI: An Overview of Industry Trends and Hardware Selection

September 5, 2024

MORE
Security
The Rising Tide of Cyber Security as a Service: What You Need to Know

August 29, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: McObject
In the Context of Embedded Systems, are all Embedded Databases Created Equal?

September 4, 2024

MORE