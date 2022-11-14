Blaize and J-Squared Move AI-Enabled Ruggedized Computer Solutions to the Edge

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

El Dorado Hills. CA. Blaize® and J-Squared Technologies Inc are teaming up to enable the delivery of the Blaize® Graph Streaming Processor (GSP®) Architecture Hardware and Software Technologies. According to the press release, the companies plan to revolutionize programmability with the efficacy of its GSP architecture to embedded environments, especially where settings are detrimental.

"In many industries, SWaP-C (Size, Weight, and Power – Cost) has become a critical - if not top - priority. Our mission is to educate ourselves on technologies that can meet these demanding requirements and provide exceptional performance. Blaize's products check these boxes. Their GSP architecture makes it possible to deliver AI solutions at the edge efficiently and cost-effectively. With our worldwide distribution capability, this partnership enables both Blaize and J-Squared to address a growing market need," said Jeff Gibson, CEO and Founder of J-Squared.

"Blaize’s tightly coupled software and hardware deliver an end-to-end efficient, usable AI edge workflow providing solutions demanded by ruggedized environments," said Dinakar Munagala, CEO and Co-founder of Blaize." Providing our architectural solution and collaborating with J Squared reinforces their commitment to delivering best-in-class ruggedized computing hardware solutions."

