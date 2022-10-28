Could Synaptics Obtaining Emza Visual Sense Provide the Impetus for ULP AI Processing at the Edge?

SAN JOSE, Calif. Synaptics Incorporated aquired Emza Visual Sense Ltd. allowing for the expansion of edge hardware utilizing Emza’a ML algorithms to adapt to the challenges of an edge environment with AI inference per milliwatt for extended visual sensing. "Bringing together key enabling technologies in edge hardware and algorithms for computer vision, audio, and security, while leveraging decades of experience and deep knowledge of customers’ requirements, will allow us to together rapidly deploy, scale, and re-define the HPD experience," said Saleel Awsare, SVP & GM at Synaptics.