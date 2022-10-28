Embedded Computing Design

Could Synaptics Obtaining Emza Visual Sense Provide the Impetus for ULP AI Processing at the Edge?

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 28, 2022

News

SAN JOSE, Calif. Synaptics Incorporated aquired Emza Visual Sense Ltd. allowing for the expansion of edge hardware utilizing Emza’a ML algorithms to adapt to the challenges of an edge environment with AI inference per milliwatt for extended visual sensing. "Bringing together key enabling technologies in edge hardware and algorithms for computer vision, audio, and security, while leveraging decades of experience and deep knowledge of customers’ requirements, will allow us to together rapidly deploy, scale, and re-define the HPD experience," said Saleel Awsare, SVP & GM at Synaptics.

Leveraging Emza’s technology with Synaptics’ Katana AI SoC platform supports embedded HPD applications within PCs, notebooks, and smart TVs.

For more information, visit synaptics.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
Networking & 5G
Processing
Automotive
Honda CR-V - Peoria Illinois Commercial Photographer, Chris McGuire Photography
New Honda CR-V by-wire kit from Hexagon | AutonomouStuff Accelerates Autonomous R&D

October 27, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Digital Medical Surgery Tools Are Becoming Commonplace. Finding the Right Solutions Partner Is Key

September 27, 2022

MORE
IoT
Could Synaptics Obtaining Emza Visual Sense Provide the Impetus for ULP AI Processing at the Edge?

October 28, 2022

MORE
Tech News Roundup
MORE