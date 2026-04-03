Embedded Computing Design

MSI IPC to Demo Smart Retail, Machine Vision, and Edge AI at Japan IT Week Spring 2026

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 03, 2026

News

MSI IPC to Demo Smart Retail, Machine Vision, and Edge AI at Japan IT Week Spring 2026
Image Credit: MSI IPC

MSI IPC will attend Japan IT Week Spring 2026 from April 8th to 10th in Tokyo, Japan. MSI IPC will be in West Hall 3, Booth #W21-22 where it will exhibit its latest Edge AI computing solutions via live demonstrations developed for real world industrial and commercial applications.

Demonstrations:

  • Smart retail solutions featuring digital signage control
  • Remote control management using a centralized system for efficient monitoring and device management
  • Machine vision and AI solutions that deliver real time learning with secure and seamless deployment
  • Edge AI object detection for smart parking applications

Booth exhibits include various industrial hardware platforms designed for Edge AI and industrial environments including:

Seminar of Latest Tech Sessions by NVIDIA Partners at Japan IT Week Spring 2026:

  • Topic: Latest Overview of NVIDIA MGX Servers, DGX Station, and DGX Spark AI Supercomputers
  • Venue: West Hall 4 Special Seminar Area
  • Date: April 8
  • Time: 11:00 to 11:40 AM

For more information, please visit https://ipc.msi.com

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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