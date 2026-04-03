MSI IPC to Demo Smart Retail, Machine Vision, and Edge AI at Japan IT Week Spring 2026
April 03, 2026
News
MSI IPC will attend Japan IT Week Spring 2026 from April 8th to 10th in Tokyo, Japan. MSI IPC will be in West Hall 3, Booth #W21-22 where it will exhibit its latest Edge AI computing solutions via live demonstrations developed for real world industrial and commercial applications.
Demonstrations:
- Smart retail solutions featuring digital signage control
- Remote control management using a centralized system for efficient monitoring and device management
- Machine vision and AI solutions that deliver real time learning with secure and seamless deployment
- Edge AI object detection for smart parking applications
Booth exhibits include various industrial hardware platforms designed for Edge AI and industrial environments including:
- EdgeXpert AI Supercomputer powered by NVIDIA GB10 superchip
- Slim box industrial PC MS-C926 designed for space constrained installations
- In-vehicle box MS-C932
- Compact Edge AI box MS-C910E
Seminar of Latest Tech Sessions by NVIDIA Partners at Japan IT Week Spring 2026:
- Topic: Latest Overview of NVIDIA MGX Servers, DGX Station, and DGX Spark AI Supercomputers
- Venue: West Hall 4 Special Seminar Area
- Date: April 8
- Time: 11:00 to 11:40 AM
For more information, please visit https://ipc.msi.com.