MSI IPC to Demo Smart Retail, Machine Vision, and Edge AI at Japan IT Week Spring 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: MSI IPC

MSI IPC will attend Japan IT Week Spring 2026 from April 8th to 10th in Tokyo, Japan. MSI IPC will be in West Hall 3, Booth #W21-22 where it will exhibit its latest Edge AI computing solutions via live demonstrations developed for real world industrial and commercial applications.

Demonstrations:

Smart retail solutions featuring digital signage control

Remote control management using a centralized system for efficient monitoring and device management

Machine vision and AI solutions that deliver real time learning with secure and seamless deployment

Edge AI object detection for smart parking applications

Booth exhibits include various industrial hardware platforms designed for Edge AI and industrial environments including:

EdgeXpert AI Supercomputer powered by NVIDIA GB10 superchip

Slim box industrial PC MS-C926 designed for space constrained installations

In-vehicle box MS-C932

Compact Edge AI box MS-C910E

Seminar of Latest Tech Sessions by NVIDIA Partners at Japan IT Week Spring 2026:

Topic: Latest Overview of NVIDIA MGX Servers, DGX Station, and DGX Spark AI Supercomputers

Venue: West Hall 4 Special Seminar Area

Date: April 8

Time: 11:00 to 11:40 AM

For more information, please visit https://ipc.msi.com.