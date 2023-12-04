Product of the Week: ADLINK’s MECS-6120 Edge Computing Platform with Intel Xeon D Processor

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Edge computing platforms benefit from compact and high performance computing capabilities, where devices placed in edge locations, industrial settings, and remote infrastructure environments have unimpeded access to real-time data processing, low latency, and space efficiency.

The 1U 19” MECS-6120 ADLINK Technology is an edge computing platform designed specifically for communications and 5G mobile edge computing (MEC). Equipped with the Intel Xeon Ice Lake-D SoC Processor, the solution provides a number of cores, ranging from four to ten, in addition to 25W to 90W of thermal design power (TDP).

ADLINK’s MECS-6120 Edge Computing Platform in Action

For memory, the MECS-6120 supports three DDR4-2666 RDIMM sockets, ECC, and REG, with up to 192GB. For storage, the solution also includes two 2.5” hot-swappable SATA 6Gb/s, two onboard M.2 SATA/NVMe sockets, and 2242/2280 M Key. Additionally, the platform supports software RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 via four SATA interfaces.

The platform supports a wide range of I/O and expansion, including eight 10G SFP+ Ethernet ports (10C) and 10G SFP+ Ethernet ports (4C, 6C, 8C), and two RJ-45 100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports. There’s also one USB 3.0/2.0 and USB 2.0 enabling suitable transfer rates. Lastly, and also on the front panel, is one RJ-45 console port, two RJ-45 1PPS+TOD port, and one SMA port for GPS/Beidou signal.

The internal I/O includes one COM port and VGA header, with two PPS CMMX headers on the motherboard and three PPS/10M CMMX headers on the clock card. Expansion includes support for one PCIe 3.0 x16 (single slot FHFL) via riser card and one PCIe 3.0 x8 (single slot FHFL) via riser card.

The MECS-6120 is EMC grade, supporting Class B & Advanced chassis management, as well as IPMI v2.0 compliance. The solution also provides AMI BIOS on SPI flash memory, and a TPM 1.2 and 2.0 module.

Getting Started with ADLINK’s MECS-6120 Edge Computing Platform

For hardware acceleration, the MECS-6120 includes the built-in Intel QuickAssist Technology, which helps users offload and accelerate workloads, for example, SSL 20G (Secure Sockets Layer) encryption and decryption, and data compression15G.

The edge computing platform also supports Intel eASIC by card for Forward Error Correction (FEC) acceleration for detecting and correcting errors. The solution also supports operating systems Microsoft Windows Server 2012/2016, CentOS Linux 7.4/8.2, and SuSE Linux Enterprise Server 11/12 (no OS installed by default).

Additional Resources: