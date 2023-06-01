Syslogic Introduces NVIDIA Solutions at Computex

Embedded Computing Design

Syslogic introduced its RPC RSL A4AGX, an embedded system based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Industrial System-on-Module (SoM) during Computex. Highlights include 275 TOPS of AI and 32GB of RAM consuming only 15-75 watts of energy.

The edge ready RPC RSL A4AGX is certified IP67 and IP69 and operates from –40 to +70 degrees Celsius. The solution was designed with the harshest environments in mind and is enclosed in a watertight housing that reduces shock and vibration. Syslogic integrated an NVIDIA Ampere graphics processor into the solution for processing data from sensors in real-time. It is developed for edge AI applications such as robots, autonomous vehicles, and machines.

RPC RSL A4AGX Specs:

  • NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
  • 1x 10Gbit Ethernet
  • 1x Gbit Ethernet
  • 2x CAN 2.0A/B, CAN FD support, isolated
  • 1x USB 3.1 (Type-A, IP67 rated)
  • LTE, GNSS & WiFi (optional)
  • NVMe SSD storage up to 2TB 
