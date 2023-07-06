Kerlink & The Things Industries Collaborate on ZTP for LoRaWAN IoT Networks

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Thorigné-Fouillard, France and Amsterdam, Netherlands. Kerlink and The Things Industries are combining their carrier-grade hardware and software enabling zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) for IoT networks. The collaboration features Kerlink’s Wirnet i-Series LoRaWAN gateways and The Things Industries’ LoRaWAN Network Server, The Things Stack, into a plug-and-play package.

“This collaborative ZTP solution with Kerlink aims to revolutionize the way solution builders design, launch and operate public and private IoT networks worldwide,” said Wienke Giezeman, The Things Industries CEO. “It resolves the most common concerns customers have when planning their networks: How can they save time and control operational costs, how can they reduce configuration complexity and human errors in deployment, and, of course, how can they scale their network.”

The solution enables fast and simplistic network management due to the gateways being seamlessly onboarded to the LoRaWAN network server without the need for manual configuration.

Why ZTP?

Simplified deployment

Faster time to market

Remote provisioning

Simplified maintenance and updates

“Fully secured and totally automated, ZTP is the easiest way to provision, configure and onboard all Kerlink Wirnet i-Series LoRaWAN gateways, after power up, and it can run personalized configuration on thousands of gateways in minutes,” said Yann Bauduin, Kerlink chief sales officer. ”The Things Stack LoRaWAN® network server combined with Kerlink gateways ensures security, reliability and scalability in a solution that can accelerate massive IoT adoption globally.”

For more infomation, visit kerlink.com and thethingsindustries.com.

*Kerlink will join The Things Industries and more than 70 LoRaWAN® and IoT leaders presenting or displaying their solutions at The Things Conference 2023, Sept. 21-22, in Amsterdam. As a Gold partner, the company will showcase its solutions on the exhibition floor, and provide attendees with more information about Magic Link and ZTP. For more information and to order tickets, visit here.