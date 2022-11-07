Embedded Computing Design

IIoT, Security and 5G Forum at electronica 2022

November 07, 2022

Press Release

Join us on November 15th -16th at electronica, one of the electronics industries largest events, for the IIoT, Security and 5G Forum in Hall B4-259.

In conjunction with the speakers below, we will also be giving away the latest Dev Kits each hour (sponsored by Digi-Key Electronics).

Agenda:

* 1:00 – 1:30 Security: Building Cyber Resilient IoT Systems, Steve Hanna, Infineon,

* 1:30 – 2:00 Security: Securing Data at the Edge in Industrial Automated Control Systems, Christophe Tremlet, Analog Devices,

*2:00 – 2:30 Security: Functional Safety for Industrial Systems, Thomas Kellermann and Makiko Seki, Renesas,

2:30 – 3:00 Security: How Memory Drives the Adoption of IIoT, Marco Mezger, Memphis Electronic

* 3:00 – 3:30 5G: RF GaN on Silicon: The Best of Two Worlds, Ismail Nasr, Infineon,

*3:30 – 4:00 5G: Impact and Technical Implications of 5G Mass Deployment to the Embedded IoT Market, Michal Gadaj, Quectel Wireless Solutions,

* 4:00-4:30 Marketing to the Next-Generation of Engineer, Mark Patrick, Mouser Electronics, Neeta Shenoy, onsemi, Nick Clark, Publitek

Wednesday, November 16

Industrial IoT and 5G

*1:00 – 1:30 5G: Develop Scalable POL Power Solutions for 5G Applications, Jonathan Harper, onsemi

*1:30 – 2:00 5G: Leveraging Embedded ML To Reduce Battery Cost and Size in Cellular IoT Products, Joakim Tønnesen, Nordic Semiconductor

*2:00 – 2:30 Industrial IoT: How Digital Transformation Alters the Industrial Sensor Design, Michal Brychta, Analog Devices

*2:30 – 3:00 Industrial IoT: Industrial IoT and Raspberry Pi: Ten Years, Ten Lessons, Dr Eben Upton, Raspberry Pi Ltd.

*3:00 – 3:30 Industrial IoT: Advancing Towards Intelligent Automation, Naveed Majid, NXP Semiconductors

3:30 – 4:00 Industrial IoT: Flash Memory Enables Memory-Centric Computing Solutions, Anthony Le, VP of Marketing, Macronix

To view the full agenda click here:

https://electronica.de/application/en/program/forums/schedule?day=1

