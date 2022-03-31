The Embedded Product Planning and Requirements Guide

Whitepaper

Choice overload – the secret killer of embedded and IoT product projects?

The abundance of technology choices without clear and definitive selection criteria can derail development into non-productive research projects and analysis paralysis. Worse yet, bets on technology losers can force engineering teams into market-delaying re-work exercises or early product obsolescence.

To simplify the information overload at the outset of your team’s project, we’ve examined the most important criteria to consider, put together a list of the most used technologies, and rated them in easy-to-compare categories.